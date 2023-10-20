In-Space Manufacturing Startup Varda Space Industries to Land Next Spacecraft in Australia

In-space manufacturing startup Varda Space Industries has announced that its next spacecraft will be landing in Australia. This comes as the company continues to work with U.S. regulators to gain approval for its first mission’s reentry in Utah. The U.S. Air Force and the Federal Aviation Administration recently rejected Varda’s application to land its spacecraft in the Utah desert due to coordination issues under the reentry framework called Part 450.

Varda’s cofounder, Delian Asparouhov, explained that the decision had nothing to do with the safety, design, or analyses of the vehicle but rather with the coordination among the three parties involved. However, the company remains confident that it meets all the regulatory requirements and is working to coordinate a new set of target dates for the reentry.

As Varda continues its collaboration with American regulators, it has formed an agreement with Australian company Southern Launch for its next capsule to land at the Koonibba Test Range in 2024. Asparouhov clarified that the move to Australia is not due to regulatory compliance issues in the United States but rather the availability and resources offered by different ranges.

In the future, Varda plans to have at least three to four ranges online and aims to achieve a reentry cadence of once per month by 2026. The company has been coordinating with other ranges, as requested by the Utah Test and Training Range, demonstrating its commitment to partnering with multiple ranges for increased flexibility.

The space industry is currently facing regulatory challenges, with three major space companies testifying before Congress to request additional resources for the FAA. These companies also emphasized the need for streamlined regulation to enhance American competitiveness.

Asparouhov echoed these sentiments and highlighted the exponential growth in space launch activity over the past nine years. He suggested that the focus should be on increasing staffing and responsiveness at the FAA’s Office of Commercial Space Transportation to handle the rising workload, rather than implementing major policy changes.

Sources: TechCrunch