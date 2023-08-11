Revolutionary Hestia System Turns Smartphones into Smart Telescopes

A Kickstarter campaign by Vaonis, the maker of Stellina and Vespera telescopes, has reached over $2 million in funding with a week left to go. The campaign aims to develop the Hestia system, which utilizes smartphone sensors to capture stunning images of the stars. While smartphone sensors have limited capabilities for astronomy due to their small lens size, Hestia enhances this capability by increasing brightness up to 25 times and sharpness up to 5 times.

The Hestia system combines a telephoto lens and intelligent software, transforming smartphone cameras into an astronomy observation and photography station. The images taken can be viewed on the Gravity app. With over 8,000 backers, Vaonis intends to make astronomy accessible to everyone, including beginners and children as young as eight.

CEO Cyril Dupuy explained that Hestia is designed to be user-friendly, even for kids. Users simply need to place their smartphones on the product, spend around 10 seconds aligning it, and then use the Gravity app to instantly view sky images. Dupuy assured that even smartphones that are five years old can work with Hestia to capture images of the sun and the moon. However, for more detailed images of deep-field objects like nebulas, a newer and more sensitive smartphone may be needed.

Vaonis, having been launched in 2016, previously introduced astronomy equipment through Kickstarter campaigns. The Hestia project, however, stands out due to its affordability. Dupuy emphasized the company’s intention to create a very affordable new product by utilizing their experience in image processing.

The Hestia system is available in different packages. The Solo pack, priced at $189, includes the Hestia system but not the tripod. The Standard pack, priced at $229, includes the Hestia system, a dust cover, and a tripod. The Eclipse pack, costing $299, includes all of the above as well as a solar filter and a hard case.

Hestia’s versatility makes it suitable for various astronomical events, such as the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. It can also be used to observe the sun during its maximum period of activity, where changes in sunspots can be seen daily. The system is also ideal for observing lunar eclipses, the shadow of the Earth crossing the moon, and potentially spotting comets passing through the inner solar system. Additionally, while not ideal for observing other planets in the solar system, Hestia may be able to capture images of Saturn’s rings or Jupiter’s clouds.

CEO Cyril Dupuy believes that smartphones have reached a level of quality that makes them suitable as telescopes for everyone. He sees Hestia as the bridge between simply looking at pictures of celestial objects and enabling the public to observe these images for themselves easily. He considers it the next level for astronomy.

