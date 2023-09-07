The Journey of Jed J. Hancock: From Underestimated Undergraduate to President of the Space Dynamics Laboratory

Jed J. Hancock defied the doubts of a university advisor who believed that electrical engineers are born, not made. Inspired by this challenge, Hancock became the hardest worker during his undergraduate studies. His dedication caught the attention of engineering professor Doran Baker, who helped him secure a NASA fellowship for his master’s degree. Today, Hancock serves as the president of the Space Dynamics Laboratory (SDL), an engineering and research lab at Utah State University.

SDL, in partnership with the University of Arizona, developed the detector assemblies and electrical components for NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft. This spacecraft, equipped with three cameras collectively known as the OCAMS, embarked on a mission to explore the asteroid Bennu. The cameras, namely PolyCam, MapCam, and SamCam, served specific purposes such as focusing on Bennu’s surface and mapping it in color. Hancock and his team at SDL conducted extensive testing to ensure the cameras’ effectiveness in space.

The OSIRIS-REx mission is nearing its end as it plans to return samples of Bennu to Earth later this month. The spacecraft will release a Sample Return Capsule over the California coast, which Lockheed Martin will retrieve. This capsule is expected to contain valuable clues about the origins of our universe. However, OSIRIS-REx isn’t finished exploring yet. It will soon embark on a new mission, called OSIRIS-APEX, to study the asteroid Apophis, which will have a close encounter with Earth in 2029.

SDL, officially founded by Doran Baker in 1982, has a long history of contributing to space exploration. As a University Affiliated Research Center for the Department of Defense, SDL has been involved in various space programs and sensor systems. It has also worked on military imagery, intelligence systems, and unmanned aircraft systems. The laboratory’s commitment to delivering on promises to mission partners, including NASA and the Department of Defense, highlights its dedication to scientific discoveries and national security.

As Jed J. Hancock leads SDL in its ongoing endeavors, the laboratory prepares for the launch of a new telescope at Kennedy Space Center. This telescope promises to enhance our understanding of the universe and further cement SDL’s role in the most daring scientific breakthroughs.

