Exploding Stars Shed Light on Neutrino Self-Interactions

Researchers at The Ohio State University have made progress in understanding how exploding stars can reveal the hidden interactions of neutrinos, mysterious subatomic particles. Neutrinos rarely interact with normal matter and instead pass through it unnoticed. This makes them difficult to detect and study, despite their abundance in the universe.

In a study published in the journal Physical Review Letters, the researchers propose using supernovae, which are massive explosions marking the death of collapsing stars, as tools to study how neutrino self-interactions can cause significant changes in the universe.

By studying Supernova 1987A, the nearest supernova observed in modern times, the researchers found that when neutrinos interact with themselves, they form a tightly coupled fluid that expands under relativistic hydrodynamics. This expansion can occur in two ways: burst outflow or wind outflow. The burst outflow scenario imagines a burst of neutrino fluid moving in all directions, while the wind outflow scenario describes a more constant flow rate of neutrinos escaping like a steady wind.

Understanding these mechanisms is crucial because if neutrinos act collectively as a fluid, it could affect the physics of supernovae. The researchers found that the burst case could lead to observable neutrino signatures emitted from supernovae, providing unprecedented sensitivity to neutrino self-interactions. However, further research is needed to determine whether the burst case occurs in supernovae.

This study has made significant progress in answering the question of how neutrinos scatter when ejected from supernovae. Although it has not completely solved the issue, it marks an important step forward. The researchers hope that their work will pave the way for further investigations into neutrino self-interactions. However, due to the rarity of supernovae in the Milky Way, it may take decades to gather enough new neutrino data to support their ideas.