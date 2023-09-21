Controlling Azobenzene Molecules with Visible Light for Improved Applications

Azobenzene molecules, known for their ability to undergo changes in shape in response to specific types of light, hold immense significance in various scientific and technological fields. A new discovery by scientists at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, the Weizmann Institute of Science, and Tampere University introduces a novel concept called “disequilibration by sensitization under confinement” (DESC), offering the possibility of prompting a specific molecular transformation in azobenzene.

The unique characteristic of azobenzene molecules allows them to move between two distinct shapes or isomers, namely the “E” and “Z” isomers, in response to different types of light. However, until now, the use of ultraviolet light (UV) was required to induce these shape changes. The recent discovery enables scientists to use visible light, including red wavelengths, which is safer and more practical.

The study published in the prestigious journal Science demonstrates that by using the DESC approach, the conversion from the “E” to “Z” state can be achieved. This conversion, comparable to an “on” and “off” switch, opens up new possibilities for various applications. By controlling azobenzene molecules with visible light, scientists can enhance the efficiency and accessibility of nanotechnology, data storage, drug delivery, materials science, and biological research.

This groundbreaking discovery was made possible through computational studies and quantum chemical calculations. Professor Igor Schapiro, one of the researchers involved in the study, emphasizes the potential of harnessing visible light for practical applications. The utilization of red wavelengths, in particular, broadens the horizon for advancements in the field of azobenzene.

Overall, this new approach of controlling azobenzene molecules with visible light brings about exciting opportunities for improving existing technology, creating tiny machines, and developing light-controllable drugs. The significance of this discovery lies in its potential to enhance the efficiency and accessibility of various applications in scientific and technological fields.

Source: The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Weizmann Institute of Science, Tampere University (source URL)