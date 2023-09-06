Introducing the 2016 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350

This article discusses the featured used car of the day, the 2016 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350. The Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 is a high-performance sports car that was introduced in 2015.

The 2016 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 is equipped with a 5.2-liter V8 engine that produces an impressive 526 horsepower. It also features a six-speed manual transmission and rear-wheel drive. The car is available in two trim levels, the base model and the Track Package.

The exterior of the 2016 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 is sleek and aerodynamic, with a distinctive grille and a rear spoiler. The car features 19-inch wheels and high-performance tires, providing excellent traction and handling.

Inside, the Mustang Shelby GT350 offers a comfortable and driver-focused cockpit. The seats are supportive and offer plenty of adjustments for a customized fit. The car also features a number of advanced technology features, including a navigation system, a rearview camera, and a premium sound system.

The 2016 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 has received high praise from automotive enthusiasts and critics alike. It has been praised for its powerful engine, precise handling, and aggressive styling.

If you’re in the market for a high-performance sports car, the 2016 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 is definitely worth considering. With its powerful engine and sharp handling, it offers an exhilarating driving experience. Plus, its stylish design ensures that you turn heads wherever you go.

