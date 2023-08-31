A Healthy Diet Can Include Up to 91% Ultra-Processed Foods, Study Shows

A recent study conducted by the USDA Agricultural Research Service’s Grand Forks Human Nutrition Research Center has demonstrated that it is possible to construct a healthy diet with up to 91% of calories coming from ultra-processed foods, while still meeting the recommendations from the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGA).

The study, led by scientists at the USDA’s Grand Forks Human Nutrition Research Center, challenges the notion that ultra-processed foods should be completely avoided in a healthy diet. Using the NOVA scale, a widely accepted classification system for assessing the degree of food processing, the researchers were able to classify foods into categories ranging from unprocessed to ultra-processed.

To test the viability of a diet comprising mostly ultra-processed foods, the scientists developed a menu for a seven-day, 2,000-calorie food pattern. The menu consisted of foods classified as ultra-processed, such as canned beans, instant oatmeal, ultra-filtered milk, whole wheat bread, and dried fruit. Despite the high proportion of ultra-processed foods, the menu aligned with the recommendations of the 2020-2025 DGA for servings of fruits, vegetables, grains, protein foods, and dairy.

The study utilized the Healthy Eating Index to assess the quality of the diet and found that the menu scored 86 out of 100, meeting most of the thresholds set by the DGA. However, the menu exceeded the recommended sodium content and fell below the recommended intake of whole grains.

Although this study provides evidence that a diet high in ultra-processed foods can still be healthy, further research is needed to understand the potential long-term effects on health. Observational studies have suggested that ultra-processed products may be associated with adverse health outcomes. Future research will focus on intervention studies to explore this association in more detail.

In conclusion, this study challenges the assumption that ultra-processed foods have no place in a healthy diet. It highlights the importance of considering the nutrient content and food group classifications when evaluating the overall quality of a diet. More research is needed to fully understand the impact of ultra-processed foods on health and to provide evidence-based recommendations.

(Source: The Journal of Nutrition)