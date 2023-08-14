Rare Archaeological Discovery Made by Construction Workers at Michigan State University

Construction workers at Michigan State University (MSU) made a surprising discovery earlier this summer while installing hammock poles outside a residence hall. They came across the foundation of a 140-year-old observatory that had been demolished in the 1920s and buried over time.

This discovery has created a unique on-campus archaeology experience for students at MSU. The university plans to coordinate a dig for students starting next summer through its campus archaeology project. This project offers important professional training for both graduate and undergraduate students in the field of archaeology.

Ben Akey, an anthropology doctoral student and campus archaeologist, along with a team of students, conducted an initial survey of the observatory site in June. They discovered that construction on campus might disturb historic and archaeological materials due to the university’s age.

MSU students will work to preserve any artifacts found at the site, such as fragments of a telescope or pencils. The original building was constructed in 1881 and demolished in the 1920s. MSU built another observatory in 1969, which is still in operation today.

The campus archaeology project collaborates with the university’s planning facilities department to ensure the proper research and preservation of any findings during construction. Stacey Camp, the director of the project and professor of anthropology, stated that the program is designed to protect and mitigate the university’s underground heritage.

University records were used to confirm that the site was the former location of the observatory once the construction workers unearthed the foundation. The archaeological program sent students to survey the site, and after weeks of digging, they uncovered cobblestone and mortar that formed part of the foundation.

The students involved in the dig hope to gain insight into the history of MSU, as the university was founded as an agricultural school fewer than 30 years before the construction of the old observatory. This excavation provides valuable hands-on experience for archaeology students, allowing them to actively participate in uncovering history.

Morgan Manuszak, an MSU senior involved in the dig, emphasizes the importance of practical experience in archaeology. Classroom learning provides the theoretical framework, but actually participating in excavations offers students a deeper understanding of the field.

Overall, this unexpected discovery has provided an exciting opportunity for students to engage in archaeology on their own campus, eliminating the need to travel abroad for similar experiences.