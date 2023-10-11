An Exciting Opportunity to Witness an Annular Solar Eclipse

Millions of people will have the chance to witness a spectacular natural phenomenon known as an annular eclipse this weekend as it passes from Oregon to Texas. During an annular solar eclipse, the moon is farthest from the Earth and does not completely block the sun, creating a bright outer edge or “ring of fire” around the moon. Eight states will experience this celestial display, starting in Eugene, Oregon, where it will last for nearly four minutes. Educational events and live streams of the eclipse will be available at various locations, such as the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry in Portland.

Albuquerque, New Mexico, will see the eclipse coincide with the annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. Last year, the fiesta attracted almost 830,000 people, and this year’s combination of the eclipse sighting is expected to draw an even larger crowd. Richard Rand, chair of the physics and astronomy department at the University of New Mexico, emphasizes the profound feeling of experiencing such an event. The campus will offer educational activities and a viewing of the “ring of fire.”

In San Antonio, Texas, the partial eclipse will occur between 10:23am and 11:54am. Viewings will be available near Woodlawn Lake and in several parks, featuring community events such as pinhole viewing, galaxy slime, and an astronaut training camp obstacle course. Lastly, Corpus Christi, Texas, is the final major site in the US to witness the eclipse, and the peak duration will be the longest there, lasting over five minutes. Hotel reservations in Corpus Christi have experienced a significant increase compared to the same period last year.

To view the annular eclipse safely, it is crucial to take necessary precautions. Looking directly at the sun can cause permanent damage to the eyes. Proper eye protection, such as certified eye glasses or handheld solar viewers, is essential. Regular sunglasses do not provide sufficient protection as retinas are sensitive to light. So, it is important to avoid looking at the sun, even for a brief moment.

This upcoming annular eclipse is just the beginning, as on April 8, 2024, a rarer total solar eclipse will stretch across ten states, attracting millions of tourists. The full list of locations and durations for the annular eclipse event can be found by visiting reliable sources.

Definitions:

– Annular eclipse: A type of solar eclipse in which the moon does not completely block the sun, leaving a bright ring around the moon.

– Eclipse viewing: Observing a solar or lunar eclipse with the proper precautions, such as using certified eye glasses or handheld solar viewers.

– Retinas: The sensitive part of the eye that detects light.

