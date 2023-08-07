Promising Discovery: Metal Can Self-Repair Cracks through Cold Welding, Paving the Way for Self-Healing Machines and Structures

Scientists from Texas A&M University and Sandia National Laboratories have made a breakthrough discovery in self-repairing metals that could have significant implications for engineering. The research, published in the science journal Nature, shows that metals can self-repair microscopic cracks formed under repetitive stress, a common cause of mechanical failures. The process, known as cold welding, requires no heat or electricity. By understanding how metal microstructure affects healing, researchers may be able to prevent fatigue cracking by modifying the microstructure of metals. This finding challenges the most fundamental theories on fatigue life in structural materials, as 90% of mechanical failures are caused by fatigue in metal components.

Previous studies on self-healing materials have mainly focused on plastics, but this new discovery demonstrates that cold welding can lead to self-healing in metals, without the need for heating. The phenomenon occurs when two clean pieces of metal come into close contact, causing their surfaces to fuse together. Scientists at Sandia National Laboratories observed cracks in platinum fusing back together and reopening in a different location. This groundbreaking observation confirms the natural ability of metals to heal themselves at the nanoscale.

The practical application of this discovery is estimated to take at least a decade. However, the researchers believe that self-healing properties can also occur in other metals and metal alloys like steel. Future studies will explore whether metals can self-heal when exposed to air rather than a vacuum. The insights gained from this research will require a revision of current theories on fatigue in metals and could lead to the development of more resistant and durable materials. This groundbreaking research opens up new possibilities for the creation of self-healing machines, vehicles, and bridges.