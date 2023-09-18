The World’s Most Powerful X-Ray Laser Achieves First Light, Opening Doors for Scientific Discovery

After over a decade of engineering work, the Linac Coherent Light Source-II (LCLS-II), the world’s most powerful X-ray laser, has achieved first light. This milestone brings science with the newly energized machine one step closer.

LCLS-II is a linear accelerator that will produce high-energy X-rays to study the smallest and most subtle interactions of matter. It will generate an impressive one million X-ray pulses per second, a significant improvement over its predecessor’s 120 pulses per second. The new X-rays will be 10,000 times brighter than the previous machine, allowing researchers to shed light on phenomena that were once unobservable.

The upgrade to LCLS-II keeps the United States at the forefront of X-ray science, enabling discoveries in fields ranging from human health to quantum materials science. This powerful X-ray laser will illuminate the smallest and fastest phenomena in the universe, offering valuable insights into the atomic level workings of our world.

Located beneath Menlo Park, California, the two-mile-long accelerator is part of the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory. Over the years, it has enabled scientists to examine a wide range of materials and processes, including metals and photosynthesis. The construction of LCLS-II required the building of a cryoplant to cool down the linear accelerator to frigid temperatures of -456 degrees Fahrenheit (-271 degrees Celsius).

While first light is a significant achievement, scientific experiments with LCLS-II are yet to be conducted. The first users of the upgraded accelerator are expected to arrive in November. The next few months will be focused on final checks and commissioning to ensure the machine is ready for scientific research.

With the enhanced capabilities of LCLS-II, the future of science and technology looks promising. Whether it’s studying molecules in movies or improving phone battery efficiency, groundbreaking discoveries are on the horizon beneath the hills of Menlo Park.

Sources:

– Gizmodo [add URL]

– SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory [add URL]