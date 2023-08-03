CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Science

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Successfully Launches Galaxy 37 Satellite

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 3, 2023
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched the Galaxy 37 telecommunications satellite from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The liftoff took place at 1:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, August 3. This mission marked the sixth flight of the Falcon 9 first-stage booster.

The launch had a two-hour window, and the weather conditions were determined to be 90% favorable for liftoff by the Space Force. The rocket’s first-stage boosters landed successfully on a drone ship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Galaxy 37 satellite is part of a series for Intelsat, a Luxembourg-based operator, and is intended to provide television and communication services. This successful launch adds to SpaceX’s track record in the space industry.

SpaceX continues to make advancements in space technology. NASA has recently chosen 11 private companies, including SpaceX, for its lunar return program. These companies will contribute to the development of technology for NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the moon.

SpaceX’s launch of the Galaxy 37 satellite is another milestone in the company’s efforts to expand access to space and provide reliable satellite communication services.

