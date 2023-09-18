CityLife

Dual-Band Polarized Upconversion Photoluminescence Enhanced by Resonant Dielectric Metasurfaces

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 18, 2023
Lanthanide-doped upconversion nanoparticles (UCNPs) have shown promise in light-emission applications due to their multicolor emission and long emission lifetimes. However, their further progress and practical applications face challenges.

A team of scientists led by Professors Xiangping Li and Zi-Lan Deng from Jinan University, along with Junjie Li from the Institute of Physics, CAS, and Yuri Kivshar from the Australian National University, have developed a dielectric metasurface to amplify upconversion emissions. Previous studies focused on enhancing upconversion luminescence by coupling UCNPs with plasmonic nanostructures, but metallic nanostructures have low-quality factor (Q factor) values and may cause a quenching effect.

In contrast, all-dielectric resonant metasurfaces composed of high-index dielectric nanostructures support multipolar Mie resonances and provide an excellent alternative to fluorescence enhancement. The scientists designed and fabricated high-Q resonant metasurfaces composed of diatomic nano bricks. These metasurfaces support a quasi-Bound State in the Continuum (BIC) mode for y-polarized incidence and a high-Q Mie resonance mode for x-polarized incidence. When NaYF4:Yb/Er UCNPs were deposited on the metasurface, they exhibited ultrabright upconversion luminescence at dual bands.

By controlling the rotation of the polarization analyzer, the team demonstrated linearly- and cross-polarized emission at dual bands with ultra-high degrees of polarization (DoPs). This breakthrough opens up possibilities for efficient enhancements and polarization control of UCNP emission, with potential applications in low-threshold polarization upconversion lasers and hyperspectral imaging/sensing.

The research paper titled “Dual-band polarized upconversion photoluminescence enhanced by resonant dielectric metasurfaces” was published in eLight.

Ziwei Feng et al, Dual-band polarized upconversion photoluminescence enhanced by resonant dielectric metasurfaces, eLight (2023). DOI: 10.1186/s43593-023-00054-2

