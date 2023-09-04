Black Holes “Burp Up” Stellar Remains Years After Devouring Stars, Study Finds

Astronomers have made an interesting discovery about black holes, finding that up to half of them “burp up” stellar material years after devouring stars. This observation came after years of studying black holes involved in tidal disruption events (TDEs), which occur when stars venture too close to these cosmic monsters and are stretched and squeezed by their immense gravity. The stars are ripped apart or “unraveled” in a matter of hours, accompanied by a powerful flash of electromagnetic radiation.

After a TDE, some of the stellar material is flung away from the black hole while the rest forms an accretion disk, from which the black hole gradually feeds. Traditionally, astronomers have only observed these star-eating black holes for a few months following the TDEs. However, in this new research, astronomers studied black holes for hundreds of days and found that in up to 50% of cases, the black holes emitted stellar material years after the TDEs.

The emission of this material occurred between two and six years after the star-destroying events. The researchers are uncertain about the causes of this delayed emission, but they are certain that it does not originate from inside the black holes. Black holes are known for their extreme gravitational environments, even before reaching their event horizons.

However, the study’s findings challenge existing computer models that simulate TDEs, which typically only last a few weeks. The unexpected behavior of the black holes, such as re-brightening after emitting radio waves, suggests that these models need to be updated.

Further monitoring of these TDE-causing black holes is planned, especially as some of them are still getting brighter. The researchers aim to unravel the mysteries of these black holes’ behavior and understand why they “burp up” stellar remains years after devouring stars.

Source: This article is based on a study conducted by Yvette Cendes, a research associate at the Harvard and Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, and published on the arXiv preprint database.