New Mechanism Discovered for Controlling Protein Production in Cells

Researchers at Duke University have uncovered a previously unknown molecular mechanism that explains how cells adjust the production of proteins in response to stress or changing conditions. The study focused on Arabidopsis thaliana, a plant species commonly used in research, and discovered folded RNA snippets that regulate the levels of defense proteins in normal conditions. However, when the plant detects a pathogen, these RNA structures unfold, allowing the production of defense proteins to fight infection.

Although the study focused on plants, the researchers also found that similar RNA structures have a similar effect on protein production in human cells. This discovery adds to the understanding of how cells control protein production and provides new tools to manipulate protein synthesis.

Proteins are essential molecules in living organisms, responsible for various functions including structure, signaling, and defense against invaders. To produce proteins, sections of DNA are transcribed into messenger RNA (mRNA) molecules, which carry the instructions for protein synthesis. Ribosomes, the cellular machinery responsible for protein synthesis, read the mRNA instructions and assemble the amino acids into a protein chain.

In the study, the researchers found that during an immune response in Arabidopsis plants, ribosomes bypass the usual start signal for protein synthesis and begin translating mRNA downstream, resulting in the production of different proteins required for fighting infection.

To understand how cells make this switch to alternative start sites, the researchers used a technique called SHAPE-MaP to detect changes in mRNA folding within living cells. They identified hairpin structures in the mRNA near the start site that act as brakes, preventing ribosomes from translating downstream instructions. However, when the plant senses an attack, specific enzymes unzip these hairpins, allowing ribosomes to continue scanning and translating the mRNA to produce defense proteins.

Similar mechanisms involving RNA helicases and hairpin structures have been found in other organisms, suggesting that this method of reprogramming protein synthesis may be widespread.

The researchers also used machine learning to design synthetic mRNA hairpins and successfully altered protein production in human cells, suggesting potential applications for genome editing and disease treatment.

The findings provide insights into the cellular decision-making process during immune responses and could lead to the development of crops with enhanced resistance to pathogens and environmental stresses. Moreover, the discovery opens up possibilities for manipulating protein production in various organisms, with potential applications in medicine and biotechnology.

