Scientists Uncover Magnetic Field Transport in Black Hole Accretion Flow

Scientists from around the world have made a groundbreaking discovery about the magnetic field transport processes in the accretion flow of a black hole. They have also observed the formation of a magnetically arrested disk (MAD) near the black hole. The team conducted multi-wavelength observations of an outburst event from the black hole X-ray binary known as MAXI J1820+070.

The researchers used various telescopes, including China’s Insight-HXMT, to study the black hole and its accretion flow. They found that radio emission from the black hole jet and optical emission from the outer region of the accretion flow lag behind the hard X-rays from the hot gas in the inner region by about eight and 17 days, respectively.

This discovery provides direct observational evidence for the existence of a magnetically arrested disk. The accretion flow, which refers to gas falling into the black hole, releases gravitational potential energy as it interacts with unseen magnetic fields. The magnetic field progressively strengthens towards the inner region of the accretion flow. Eventually, the accreted matter becomes trapped by the magnetic field near the black hole, forming a magnetically arrested disk.

The researchers also observed a delay between the optical emission and the hard X-rays. This delay was caused by the irradiation of hard X-rays, which caused more material to fall towards the black hole from the outer region of the accretion flow. This led to an optical flare in the outer region with a peak occurring about 17 days after the peak of the hard X-ray emission.

Overall, this study provides crucial insights into the processes occurring in black hole accretion flows and the formation of magnetically arrested disks. It opens doors for further understanding magnetic field transport mechanisms and the behavior of black holes.

– Glossary:

– Black hole: A place in space where the gravitational field is so strong that not even light can escape it. Astronomers classify black holes into three categories by size: miniature, stellar, and supermassive black holes.

– Milky Way: The galaxy that contains our Solar System and is part of the Local Group of galaxies. It is a barred spiral galaxy with an estimated 100-400 billion stars.