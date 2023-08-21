Maisie’s Galaxy Among Earliest Ever Observed

Spectroscopic observations have revealed that Maisie’s galaxy, named after Steven Finkelstein’s daughter, was detected approximately 390 million years after the Big Bang. This makes it one of the four earliest confirmed galaxies ever observed. The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) played a crucial role in confirming the galaxy’s existence. Maisie’s galaxy is the first distant galaxy identified by JWST to be spectroscopically confirmed.

The research was led by Pablo Arrabal Haro, a postdoctoral research associate at the National Science Foundation’s National Optical-Infrared Astronomy Research Laboratory. The team conducted follow-up observations to pinpoint the age of the galaxy accurately. It was initially estimated to be much older but was later determined to be around 390 million years after the Big Bang.

The CEERS team, led by Finkelstein, is currently evaluating about 10 other galaxies that may have formed even earlier than Maisie’s galaxy. Redshift measurements were used to determine the age of the galaxies. Redshift is the amount that the light from an object has shifted towards longer wavelengths due to its motion away from us.

The team initially estimated redshifts using photometry, which measures the brightness of light in images. However, follow-up measurements with JWST’s spectroscopic instrument NIRSpec provided a more accurate estimation of the galaxy’s age. Maisie’s galaxy was found to have a redshift of z=11.4.

The study also examined another galaxy, CEERS-93316, initially estimated to have been observed 250 million years after the Big Bang. However, further analysis revealed a more modest redshift of z=4.9, corresponding to about 1 billion years after the Big Bang. CEERS-93316 appeared unusually blue due to the emission of hot gases in specific frequency bands.

The discovery of Maisie’s galaxy and the reevaluation of CEERS-93316 provide valuable insights into the early universe. The findings challenge previous models and raise questions about the formation of massive galaxies in such a short period.

This research was published in the journal Nature and was supported by NASA.