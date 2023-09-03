A Newly Discovered Exoplanet Challenges Planetary Formation Theory

A newly discovered exoplanet, TOI-332b, has presented astronomers with a perplexing problem. This ultra-short period planet, located within the Neptunian desert, defies current planetary formation theory due to its physical properties and orbital distance from its star. With the scarcity of fast-orbiting, Neptune-sized exoplanets detected in the Milky Way thus far, TOI-332b could provide valuable insights into why these types of worlds are so rare.

TOI-332b, orbiting an orange dwarf star 727 light-years away, is characterized by a radius 3.2 times that of Earth and an orbital period of 18.72 hours. More notably, the exoplanet has a density of 9.6 grams per cubic centimeter, making it denser than iron. Current models suggest that TOI-332b possesses a large, dense iron core, a rocky mantle, and a thin atmosphere of hydrogen and helium.

However, the intriguing question arises: where did TOI-332b’s atmosphere go? The extreme radiation from its star should have caused photoevaporation, where the atmosphere evaporates and leaks away. Although photoevaporation alone cannot account for the loss of such a sizeable atmosphere, other processes such as planetary migration, internal heating due to gravitational changes, or a giant impact with another object could have played a role.

This discovery challenges our understanding of planet formation, as the existence of an exoplanet with a giant core but no gaseous envelope remains a mystery. Further investigation is needed to unravel the formation history and characteristics of TOI-332b.

