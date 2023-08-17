A Surprising Discovery: Travel Companions Found in Great White Sharks

A pair of great white sharks has made an unprecedented journey together, swimming around 4,000 miles from the Georgia coast to Nova Scotia. This surprising finding has been described as “groundbreaking” by aquatic experts. The sharks, named Simon and Jekyll, appear to be travel companions and may even be biological brothers. Great white sharks, typically considered solitary creatures, rarely exhibit such behavior.

In December, both male sharks were captured by OCEARCH, a marine research nonprofit, and fitted with tracking devices. Since their release, they have been following the same route at the same time. Their latest tracked location was in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, as reported by the OCEARCH shark tracker. OCEARCH is currently conducting DNA tests on samples collected from these sharks to determine if they are related.

Simon, weighing 434 pounds and measuring 9 feet 6 inches, was caught and tagged on December 4 off St. Simon’s Island in Georgia, while Jekyll, weighing in at 395 pounds and measuring 8 feet 8 inches, was tagged five days later off Jekyll Island. The two sharks have remained within a distance of 10 to 100 miles of each other on their journey north.

Sharks are known to spend time together for mating or hunting purposes, but they typically migrate alone. This exceptional social behavior displayed by Simon and Jekyll has left scientists puzzled. Dr. Bob Hueter, the chief scientist at OCEARCH, has been studying shark behavior for decades but has never witnessed anything like this. While he doesn’t have an explanation for this unprecedented finding, he believes it could be a breakthrough in shark research and awareness.

Hueter emphasizes that this discovery highlights the fact that sharks have complex social lives and family connections. It humanizes them and reminds us that they are not just predators, but also creatures trying to survive and maintain the balance of life in the ocean.