Using Gravitational Waves to Measure the Universe’s Expansion Rate

Researchers from the International Centre for Theoretical Sciences in Bengaluru have proposed a method to measure the universe’s expansion rate using gravitational waves from merging black hole pairs. The team plans to analyze repeated black hole mergers and the delay between them to calculate the expansion rate, without needing detailed information about the galaxies or black hole pairs involved.

Astronomers discovered in 1929 that galaxies are moving away from each other, indicating that the universe is expanding. However, different methods of measuring the rate of expansion have yielded varying results, creating a discrepancy in our understanding of the expanding universe.

A possible solution has been put forward by a team led by Souvik Jana from the International Centre for Theoretical Sciences. Their proposal, published in Physical Review Letters, involves studying gravitational waves, which are ripples in spacetime caused by cosmic events such as black hole mergers detected in 2015.

When black hole pairs merge, they emit gravitational waves that can be studied using kilometer-length detectors on Earth. However, the presence of massive galaxies in between the black holes and Earth causes the path of these waves to be altered, resulting in multiple copies of the same waves being detected. This phenomenon, known as gravitational lensing, can be used to study the properties of the black hole pairs.

Scientists expect future advanced gravitational wave detectors to be able to detect weaker gravitational wave signals that are currently buried in noise. It is estimated that these detectors will record signals from millions of black hole pairs, with thousands of black hole mergers appearing multiple times due to gravitational lensing.

By counting the number of repeat black hole mergers and studying the delay between them, researchers can measure the universe’s expansion rate. This method does not require detailed information about individual galaxies or black hole pairs, only an accurate way of identifying lensed signals.

The team’s proposal has the potential to accurately measure the universe’s expansion rate as data from advanced gravitational wave detectors is collected over the next two decades. The researchers are also exploring how this method can help distinguish between different models of the universe and study the properties of dark matter, a form of matter that does not interact with light.

In conclusion, gravitational waves provide a unique and promising avenue for studying the expansion of the universe and gaining further insights into its mysteries.