Celebrating One Year of Images from the James Webb Space Telescope

Astronomers have made new observations inside the structure of the famous supernova SN 1987A using the James Webb Space Telescope. The recent observations have revealed a central structure shaped like a keyhole that is packed with clumpy gas and dust ejected by the explosion. The density of the dust is so high that even the advanced James Webb Space Telescope cannot see through it, causing the “hole” shape within the structure. This keyhole structure is also formed by a bright surrounding ring and two hourglass-shaped outer rings.

The surrounding ring is made up of material ejected before the supernova exploded, and it also has bright hot spots caused by the shock wave of the explosion hitting it. These structures, including the crescent-like shapes discovered by Webb, have been observed in the past with other telescopes like NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope and Spitzer Space Telescope.

The crescent shapes that Webb has captured are bright and are believed to be part of the outer layers of gas ejected by the explosion. Astronomers think the brightness may be a result of “limb brightening,” which occurs due to viewing the expanding material in three dimensions.

The James Webb Space Telescope will continue to observe the supernova and its structures. With the telescope’s instruments, astronomers will be able to capture new data and learn more about the crescent structures. These observations are crucial in understanding how a supernova develops over time to shape its remnant.

The James Webb Space Telescope is a collaboration between NASA, the European Space Agency, and the Canadian Space Agency. It is considered the world’s premier space science observatory and works with other observatories to study space.

Sources:

– Source Article: [link]

– Image Source: NASA, ESA, CSA, M. Matsuura, R. Arendt, C. Fransson, and J. Larsson