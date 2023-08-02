Laser Spectroscopy Measures Atomic Nuclei Vibrations, Refining Quantum Theory and Assisting in Dark Matter Research

Using state-of-the-art laser spectroscopy, a team led by Professor Stephan Schiller has conducted precise measurements of atomic nuclei vibrations in simple molecules. Their research has not found any force deviations, thus refining our understanding of quantum theory and aiding in the search for Dark Matter effects.

The team of physicists, headed by Professor Stephan Schiller from Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf (HHU), utilized ultra-high-precision laser spectroscopy to measure the wave-like vibrations of atomic nuclei with unprecedented accuracy. Their measurements, published in the scientific journal Nature Physics, provide the most precise confirmation to date of the wave-like movement of nuclear material and show no evidence of any deviation from the established force between atomic nuclei.

The research focused on the simplest molecule, the molecular hydrogen ion (MHI), which is comprised of two protons and an electron (H2+) or a proton, a deuteron, and an electron (HD+). The protons and deuterons within the molecule are subject to the strong force. Quantum theory describes the wave motions of the electrons moving around the atomic nuclei and the vibrations and rotations of the atomic nuclei against each other.

The research team at HHU has significantly improved the experimental resolution of the spectra through refined laser spectroscopy techniques. By measuring the wavelengths of spectral lines with exceptional precision, the team can test the accuracy of theoretical predictions. Any deviations from the theory can lead to insights into potential modifications of the theory.

The team’s research has surpassed the precision of theoretical predictions. The physicists at HHU confine a few hundred MHI in an ion trap within an ultra-high vacuum container and use laser cooling techniques to cool the ions to very low temperatures. This allows for extremely precise measurement of the molecular spectra of rotational and vibrational transitions. The researchers have established the most accurate test of the quantum motion of charged baryons, with any deviation from established quantum laws estimated to be smaller than 1 part in 100 billion.

The results also provide insights into the potential existence of a fundamental force between the proton and deuteron, in addition to the Coulomb force. This hypothetical force could be connected to Dark Matter. However, no evidence of such a force has been found in the course of the experiments. The research contributes to our fundamental understanding of quantum theory and provides valuable information for ongoing Dark Matter research.