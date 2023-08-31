Astrophysicists Discover Origins of Long Gamma-Ray Bursts

A team of researchers from Northwestern University has uncovered new evidence about the origins of long gamma-ray bursts (GRBs), which were previously thought to be impossible. In a recent study published in the Astrophysical Journal, the team explains that the merger of a neutron star with another compact object, such as a black hole, can result in the generation of these bursts of light.

Using numerical simulations, the researchers were able to track the evolution of a jet from a black hole-neutron star merger, and they discovered that the post-merger black hole can launch jets of material from the swallowed neutron star. The key factors in generating these jets are the mass of the accretion disk surrounding the black hole and the strength of the disk’s magnetic field.

When the magnetic field is strong and the disk is massive, the black hole launches a bright, short-duration jet. On the other hand, when the disk has a weaker magnetic field, the black hole produces a jet with the same luminosity and long duration as the mysterious GRB211211A, which was observed in 2021.

This discovery not only sheds light on the origins of long GRBs but also provides valuable insights into the nature and physics of black holes, magnetic fields, and accretion disks.

Previously, it was believed that long GRBs could only be generated by the collapse of massive stars. However, the discovery of a kilonova in the afterglow of the GRB211211A event challenged this belief. A kilonova is a rare event that occurs after the merger of a neutron star with another compact object.

To further investigate compact-merger events, the researchers ran simulations of the entire process, from before the merger to the end of the GRB event. This computational feat had never been achieved before. The simulations revealed that the compact objects first merged to create a more massive black hole, and then the black hole launched a jet of material.

This groundbreaking research not only provides a deeper understanding of long GRBs but also highlights the complexity of these cosmic events and the challenges in simulating them.

Sources:

Research paper: “Large-scale evolution of seconds-long relativistic jets from black hole-neutron star mergers” – Astrophysical Journal