Study Identifies Major Climate Tipping Points in Earth’s History

A recent study, inspired by the theory of punctuated equilibrium, has analyzed the hierarchy of climate tipping points and identified two major events in Earth’s history that have influenced the current and future climate. The researchers warn that if anthropogenic climate change leads to complete deglaciation, it would be a significant tipping point with long-lasting effects on Earth’s climate.

The study, conducted by scientists from Université Montpellier in France, Ecole Normale Supérieure in Paris, France, and the University of Reading in the UK, was published in the journal Scientific Reports. It is part of the European TiPES project on tipping points in the Earth System.

The theory of punctuated equilibrium, introduced in the 1970s by Eldredge and Gould, proposes that some evolutionary changes have a more significant impact on the evolution of a species than others, leading to short bursts of adaptation rather than gradual changes over time. The researchers applied a similar approach to climate change, ranking the importance of historical climate changes through tipping events.

The analysis revealed that two major events dominated the evolution of Earth’s climate system over the past 66 million years. The first event was the Chicxulub meteor impact approximately 65.5 million years ago, which led to the extinction of large dinosaurs and initiated a warm period with high levels of CO2. The second event occurred 34 million years ago when the Antarctic continent isolated at the South Pole, resulting in the glaciation of the Southern Hemisphere and a colder type of climate on Earth.

The study suggests that the current global climate system still belongs to the cold climate regime established during the second tipping point. The existence of large ice bodies, particularly in Greenland and West Antarctica, is crucial for maintaining the present climate system. However, these ice sheets are highly sensitive to anthropogenic global warming and are already experiencing negative mass balance and melting.

If the ice sheets cannot withstand global warming, it would represent a landmark tipping point similar to the previous two events, leading to a new climate landscape. The researchers emphasize the serious repercussions of deglaciation, such as the accelerated disappearance of Greenland and West Antarctica, with significant impacts on societies.

The study highlights the importance of considering the possible destabilization of tipping elements in strategies for adapting to and mitigating climate change. By understanding the mathematics behind these tipping events, scientists can develop more effective approaches to address the challenges of a changing climate.

Sources:

– Scientific Reports: DOI: 10.1038/s41598-023-38454-6

– TiPES project: European Horizon 2020 research and innovation program (grant agreement number 820970)