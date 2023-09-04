The Age and Formation of the East Anatolian Fault Zone Revealed by International Team of Geoscientists

An international team of geoscientists led by the University of Minnesota Twin Cities has made significant discoveries regarding the age and formation process of the East Anatolian fault zone. The fault zone, extending across eastern and south-central Turkey, played a crucial role in the formation of the Anatolian tectonic plate. The researchers’ findings, published in the peer-reviewed academic journal Geology, contribute to a better understanding of the region’s seismic activity and the impact of major earthquakes on the landscape.

While the study does not provide predictive information about future earthquakes, it offers valuable insights into the historical activity of the fault zone. These findings can inform decision-making related to infrastructure development and residential placement in order to mitigate potential risks.

The formation of faults on the Earth’s surface occurs due to the movements of tectonic plates. The stress accumulated by these movements leads to earthquakes. The Anatolian plate, which formed relatively recently in geological terms, provides a unique opportunity for scientists to study the processes involved in plate formation. The research team confirmed that the Anatolian plate and the East Anatolian fault likely originated around five million years ago.

The study was conducted as part of the Continental Dynamics-Central Anatolian Tectonics project, supported by the National Science Foundation. The project brought together researchers from various geosciences disciplines and countries to study the Anatolian plate and its associated fault zones.

By analyzing the cooling of rocks in the East Anatolian fault and examining seismic data, the team determined the structure of the continents and mantle in the region. This analysis confirmed that the formation of the Anatolian plate occurred around five million years ago.

Understanding the seismic history of the region is vital for anticipating potential disasters and ensuring the safety of communities living near these fault zones. While the study does not provide precise predictions of future earthquakes, it offers valuable insights into the fault’s activity and its impact on the landscape. This knowledge can inform sustainable development and infrastructure planning in earthquake-prone areas.

The study was funded by the National Science Foundation and involved collaboration with researchers from Purdue University, the University of Arizona, the University of Lyon in France, the U.S. Geological Survey, Northern Arizona University, Middle East Technical University in Turkey, the University of Graz in Austria, and Istanbul Technical University in Turkey.

Sources:

– Geology (journal)

– University of Minnesota Twin Cities

– National Science Foundation