Webb Space Telescope Spotlights Gravitational Arcs in ‘El Gordo’ Galaxy Cluster

A recently captured image of the galaxy cluster, famously known as “El Gordo,” is exposing never-before-seen distant and dusty celestial objects, thereby offering new scientific revelations. The infrared image, snapped by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, showcases a plethora of unique, twisted background galaxies that were only partially hinted at in previous Hubble Space Telescope images.

El Gordo is a cluster of hundreds of galaxies that existed when the universe was 6.2 billion years old, making it a “cosmic teenager.” It’s the most massive cluster known to exist at that time. (“El Gordo” is Spanish for the “Fat One.”)

El Gordo was chosen as the object of study due to its characteristic function as a natural, cosmic magnifying glass. This is made possible through a phenomenon known as gravitational lensing, where the potent gravity of El Gordo warps and distorts the light of the objects located behind it, similar to how an eyeglass lens functions.

“Lensing by El Gordo boosts the brightness and magnifies the sizes of distant galaxies. This lensing effect provides a unique window into the distant universe,” said Brenda Frye of the University of Arizona. Frye is co-lead of the PEARLS-Clusters branch of the Prime Extragalactic Areas for Reionization and Lensing Science (PEARLS) team.

Within the image of El Gordo, one of the most striking features is a bright arc represented in red at upper right. Nicknamed “El Anzuelo” (The Fishhook), the light from this galaxy took 10.6 billion years to reach Earth. Its distinctive red color is due to a combination of reddening from dust within the galaxy itself and cosmological redshift due to its extreme distance.

By correcting for the distortions created by lensing, the team was able to determine that the background galaxy is disk-shaped but only 26,000 light-years in diameter – about one-fourth the size of the Milky Way.