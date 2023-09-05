New Research Reveals How Earth’s Cooling Impacted Carbon and Chlorine Cycles

New research conducted by Macquarie University has shed light on the profound effects of Earth’s gradual cooling on the cycling of carbon and chlorine. This discovery has significant implications for our understanding of Earth’s geological history, climate evolution, and the potential for similar processes on other planets like Mars.

In the study published in the journal Nature, Dr. Chunfei Chen and his team explore how Earth’s cooling influenced the behavior of carbon and chlorine, both on the surface and deep within the planet. They found that as the Earth gradually cooled, the deep cycles of carbon and chlorine underwent immense changes.

In the early stages of Earth’s formation, magma dominated the surface. However, as the planet cooled, crustal plates formed and began to move, a process known as plate tectonics. Subduction zones, where oceanic tectonic plates dive back into the mantle, played a crucial role in the cycling of carbon and chlorine.

Previous studies focused on the average composition of oceanic sediments, in which carbon was a minor constituent. However, Dr. Chen’s team discovered that most carbon accumulates in carbonate sediments like the White Cliffs of Dover or the Dolomites. Through high-pressure experiments, they found that carbonates melt differently compared to small portions of carbon.

During hotter periods in Earth’s history, salts would not dissolve in the carbonate melts produced by melting limestones. Instead, the salts were pushed deep into the mantle, not returning to the surface as they do today. This finding suggests that subduction zones act as a filter, allowing salts to enter the deeper Earth.

This research provides new insights into the deep cycling of carbon and chlorine and its impact on Earth’s climate, oceans, and life. It also offers a broader perspective on the planet’s evolution and its connection to the development of life. Furthermore, these findings could improve our understanding of conditions on other planets, such as Mars.

Source: Nature – “Carbonate-rich crust subduction drives the deep carbon and chlorine cycles” by Chunfei Chen, Michael W. Förster, Stephen F. Foley, and Svyatoslav S. Shcheka.