If you’re looking for some recommendations on what to read next, here are a few options to consider.

1. “The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald: This classic American novel depicts the glamorous and tragic lives of wealthy socialites in the 1920s. It explores themes of love, wealth, and the American Dream.

2. “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee: Set in the 1930s in a small Southern town, this novel tells the story of Scout Finch and her father, Atticus, as they face racial prejudice and injustice. It is a powerful exploration of morality and compassion.

3. “Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austen: This beloved novel follows the witty and independent Elizabeth Bennet as she navigates love and society in 19th-century England. It is a timeless tale of romance and social commentary.

4. “1984” by George Orwell: Set in a dystopian future, this novel portrays a world where privacy and individualism are suppressed by a totalitarian regime. It is a chilling exploration of power, control, and the manipulation of truth.

5. “The Catcher in the Rye” by J.D. Salinger: This coming-of-age novel follows the rebellious Holden Caulfield as he navigates adolescence and alienation in post-World War II America. It is a provocative exploration of teenage angst and disillusionment.

These are just a few suggestions, but there are countless other novels and genres to explore. Whether you prefer classic literature, contemporary fiction, or non-fiction, there is something for everyone. Happy reading!