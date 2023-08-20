The 8th Interstellar Symposium: Exploring Interstellar Spaceflight

The 8th Interstellar Symposium, titled “In Light of Other Suns,” was held at McGill University from July 10th to 13th. The event brought together experts from various fields including astronomy, physics, astrobiology, astrogeology, and cosmology. Hosted by the Interstellar Research Group (IRG), in partnership with McGill, the International Academy of Astronautics (IAA), and Breakthrough Initiatives, the symposium aimed to address the big questions surrounding interstellar spaceflight exploration.

One of the highlights of the symposium was the public outreach event “Interstellar Travel: Are We Ready?” hosted by NASA technologist, author, and engineer Les Johnson. Johnson, along with a panel of experts, discussed the technological, social, and ethical dimensions of traveling to nearby stars. The event also featured a Science Fiction Author Panel with SF authors Karl Schroeder, Eric Choi, and Sylvain Neuvel.

In addition to these discussions, the symposium covered various other topics. One of them was the recently released anthology of short stories and essays, The Ross 248 Project, published by Baen Books in May 2023. The volume, edited by Les Johnson and Ken Roy, featured contributions from several experts in the field.

Before the start of the symposium, three seminars were conducted to provide additional knowledge to attendees. Laura Montgomery discussed space law, covering topics such as the Outer Space Treaty and recently passed legislation on asteroid mining. Alex Ellery explored the concept of self-replicating technology and its potential for space industrialization. Brent Ziarnick focused on the role of national space forces in ensuring security, safety, and prosperity through space exploration.

During the symposium, Johnson emphasized the need to establish principles and laws for space activities. He discussed the importance of avoiding a situation where the first nation or entity to reach a particular destination in space sets the rules of engagement for others. Johnson stressed the need to uphold principles such as free travel, free expression, and equal access to resources by setting precedence and establishing international laws.

The 8th Interstellar Symposium provided a platform for experts and enthusiasts alike to explore the challenges and possibilities of interstellar spaceflight. By fostering discussions and collaborations, the event aimed to further our understanding of the potential future of space exploration.