Aging is a complex biological process that is associated with various cellular changes. One specific change, cytosine methylation, has been found to be useful in developing pan-tissue aging clocks. These aging clocks are able to estimate the age of different tissues in the body. The development of pan-tissue aging clocks for humans, mice, and other species suggests that there may be a conserved aspect to the aging process.

To investigate this further, researchers conducted a study using DNA methylation profiles from 11,754 samples across 185 mammalian species. The data analyzed included samples from 59 different tissue types. The age of the samples ranged from prenatal to 139 years old. The researchers developed universal pan-mammalian clocks that could estimate the age of mammalian tissues with high accuracy.

The study found that age deviations determined by the pan-mammalian clocks correlated with human mortality risk, mutations in the mouse somatotropic axis, and caloric restriction. The researchers also identified specific cytosines with methylation levels that changed with age across multiple mammalian species. These cytosines were associated with genes involved in mammalian development, cancer, obesity, and longevity.

Overall, the findings of this study provide new evidence that aging is a process that is evolutionarily conserved and interconnected with developmental processes in mammals. The use of pan-mammalian clocks may help further research into the underlying mechanisms of aging and potentially provide insights into strategies for extending healthy lifespan.