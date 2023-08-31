A New Deep-Sea Bacterial Strain Facilitates Nitrogen Metabolism

Researchers have recently discovered a new species of marine bacteria, called Poriferisphaera heterotrophicis, that exhibits unique characteristics in its reproduction and plays a significant role in nitrogen assimilation. This groundbreaking study, published in the journal eLife, sheds light on the physiological processes within deep-sea Planctomycetes bacteria.

The newly discovered bacterium, isolated from the ocean seabed, stands out for its distinct budding model of cell division. It is the only known species in the class of Phycisphaerae bacteria that reproduces through budding. This budding process involves the parent cell creating outgrowth buds which eventually develop into daughter cells.

The researchers also found that Poriferisphaera heterotrophicis lives symbiotically with a bacteriophage, a type of virus that infects bacteria. This bacteriophage, called phage-ZRK32, facilitates nitrogen metabolism in the bacteria. Nitrogen assimilation is a vital process that allows for the liberation of nitrogen to be used in the formation of nucleic acids, amino acids, and proteins – the building blocks of life.

While most research on Planctomycetes bacteria has focused on strains in freshwater and shallow ocean environments, the researchers embarked on studying deep-sea strains to gain a more comprehensive understanding of this bacterial family. By using a nutrient-rich growth medium, they were able to successfully culture and analyze the unique characteristics of Poriferisphaera heterotrophicis.

The team discovered that Poriferisphaera heterotrophicis grows best in nutrient-rich media and reproduces through budding, unlike other Planctomycetes bacteria. Additionally, they found that the novel strain releases the bacteriophage phage-ZRK32 when provided with nitrogen in the form of nitrate or ammonia. This infection with the bacteriophage enhances nitrogen metabolism in the bacteria.

The findings of this study provide valuable insights into the diverse mechanisms of reproduction and nitrogen assimilation in deep-sea bacteria. The researchers’ work contributes to our understanding of the vital role of bacteria in marine ecosystems and highlights the importance of nitrogen cycling for the development of life.

Sources:

– eLife Journal – “A newly discovered bacterial strain facilitates nitrogen metabolism in the deep sea” (no URL provided)