Unexpected Link Between Number Theory and Genetics Reveals Insights into Evolution

An interdisciplinary team consisting of mathematicians, engineers, physicists, and medical scientists has made a groundbreaking discovery that connects pure mathematics with genetics. This revelation provides significant insights into the structure of neutral mutations and the evolution of organisms.

Number theory, the study of the properties of positive integers, is known for its abstract nature. However, it has repeatedly found unexpected applications in science and engineering. Leaf angles that follow the Fibonacci sequence and modern encryption techniques based on prime number factorization are examples of number theory’s real-world applications. Now, researchers have found a surprising link between number theory and evolutionary genetics.

The team of researchers from prestigious institutions such as Oxford, Harvard, Cambridge, GUST, MIT, Imperial, and the Alan Turing Institute has uncovered a deep connection between the sums-of-digits function from number theory and a significant genetic quantity called phenotype mutational robustness. This quantity measures the average probability that a point mutation will not alter an organism’s phenotype, which refers to its characteristics.

This discovery holds important implications for evolutionary genetics. Neutral mutations, which do not affect an organism’s viability, can accumulate over time, leading to changes in genome sequences. By comparing the sequence differences between two organisms, scientists can estimate when their last common ancestor lived. However, the existence of these neutral mutations raises a crucial question: what is the fraction of mutations to a sequence that are neutral? This is precisely what the phenotype mutational robustness reveals.

The team has determined that the maximum robustness is proportional to the logarithm of the fraction of all possible sequences that map to a phenotype. They also discovered an unexpected relationship between the maximum robustness and the Tagaki function, a peculiar function that is continuous everywhere but differentiable nowhere. This relationship suggests a profound understanding of the fractal sums-of-digits function in biology.

The researchers have not only answered a long-standing question about robustness but also highlighted the beauty of number theory’s ability to uncover deep mathematical structures in the natural world. They believe that further captivating connections between number theory and genetics will be uncovered in the future.