Everything Wants to Be a Crab: The Fascinating Phenomenon of Carcinization

If you’ve been on the Internet for long enough, you’ve probably come across the meme that claims everything eventually turns into crabs. While this is obviously an exaggeration, there is a fascinating concept behind it called carcinization.

Carcinization refers to the evolution of animals that resemble crabs. It is a form of convergent evolution, where similar features evolve in species that do not share a recent common ancestor. This phenomenon has been observed in various creatures throughout history, particularly in crustaceans.

During the Cretaceous period, creatures that resembled lobsters started to adopt a more flattened shape. Their hind legs became longer and more crablike, allowing them to walk and burrow more efficiently. Some crabs even developed the ability to climb trees.

One possible advantage of the crab shape is that it provides better maneuverability and makes it harder for predators to latch onto them. This may explain why creatures with shorter tail segments, resembling crabs, had a higher chance of survival.

It’s important to note that not all animals that resemble crabs are true crabs. They have independently evolved into crab-like forms multiple times throughout history. This showcases the incredible diversity of life and the adaptability of organisms in different environments.

Carcinization is just one example of how nature continually experiments with different forms and shapes. Just as echolocation has evolved in whales and bats, and flight mechanisms have evolved in birds, insects, pterosaurs, and bats, the evolution of crab-like features in various creatures highlights the wonders of convergent evolution.

As we continue to explore and study the natural world, we are likely to uncover more fascinating examples of convergent evolution and the remarkable ways in which organisms adapt and thrive in their environments.

Note: This article is a rewritten version of an original article published in January 2021.