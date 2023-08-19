Researchers Conduct Study on Blue Supergiant Stars to Understand Their Evolutionary Phase

Researchers have conducted a comprehensive study on 750 blue supergiant stars within 6,500 light-years of Earth. The study, carried out by the IACOB project, aims to understand the nature and evolution of these stars, which play a critical role in the universe. Blue supergiant stars, which are in an intermediate stage of their lives, are in a phase known as “stellar adolescence” that determines their future and ultimate fate.

Blue supergiant stars are massive stars that exceed 8 times the mass of the Sun. These stars have a significant impact on the surrounding interstellar medium due to their potent radiation and stellar winds. Inside these stars, elements beyond hydrogen and helium are formed, contributing to the chemical transformation of galaxies and the emergence of life. When these stars end their lives as supernovae, they give rise to neutron stars and black holes.

Previous research on blue supergiant stars has been limited to small sample sizes, making it challenging to understand them in detail. However, the recently published study observed 750 blue supergiant stars within a volume of 6,500 light-years of Earth. This sample is one of the most complete and highest quality obtained to date.

To select the sample, a new method based on an easily identifiable tracer in the spectra of these stars was used. This method allows for the rapid and effective identification of stars within a specific range of temperature and surface gravity.

The next step in the research is to obtain accurate data on the physical parameters and chemical abundances of the sample of blue supergiant stars. This data will help answer unanswered questions about the nature and properties of these stars during their “adolescent phase.”

The findings of this study contribute to our understanding of the evolution and significance of blue supergiant stars in astrophysics. The research also sets the stage for future studies aiming to elucidate the physical and chemical properties of these stars in greater detail.