Extent of Antarctic Sea Ice on August 7, 2023

The extent of winter sea ice surrounding Antarctica is at its lowest level ever recorded. Satellite data from the National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC) shows that in July 2023, the sea ice averaged 13.5 million square kilometers, the lowest observed for this time of year since satellite records began in 1978.

Antarctic sea ice typically follows a seasonal trend, with ice growing and melting each year. However, this winter, ice growth has been unusually slow. In July, sea ice covered about 2 million square kilometers less than the average from 1981 to 2010.

The map based on satellite data reveals that ice extent was low across most regions around the continent. Areas of particularly low ice extent included the northeastern Weddell Sea, northern Ross Sea, and eastern Bellingshausen Sea. The Amundsen Sea was the only region with above-average extent.

This record-low extent in 2023 continues a downward trend in Antarctic sea ice that began after reaching a record high in 2014. Prior to 2014, ice extent was gradually increasing, but since then, it has sharply declined, with record lows in 2017, 2022, and now 2023. Scientists are still trying to understand the causes of this shift.

Some researchers speculate that changing ocean conditions, particularly increasing ocean heat, may be contributing to the decline in sea ice. These changing conditions could be limiting ice growth in autumn and winter while enhancing melting in spring and summer.

The sudden reversal in Antarctic sea ice extent poses important questions for scientists. The increase in sea ice prior to 2014 and its subsequent decrease are of great interest, but there is no consensus on the underlying drivers. Further research and study are needed to fully understand this phenomenon and its implications for the region and the planet as a whole.