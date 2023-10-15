Ole Miss Hosts Glass Recycling Contest in Partnership with Door 2 Door

This November, members of the University of Mississippi community will have the opportunity to participate in a glass recycling contest known as the Egg Bowl Glass Recycling Drive. Organized by the Office of Sustainability in collaboration with Door 2 Door Recycling, the event will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. on November 9th in the parking lot at the Jackson Avenue Center. The aim of the contest is to determine which campus, Ole Miss or Mississippi State University, can collect the most glass.

The decision to hold this contest arose from the university’s inability to include glass recycling in its regular recycling collection on campus. Glass recycling can be challenging due to its weight, which increases the cost and emissions associated with transportation. Door 2 Door Recycling offers a solution by processing glass waste differently. They mill down the glass to be used in other applications, diverting it from landfills and producing new materials in the process.

Faith Young, the owner of Door 2 Door Recycling, emphasized the importance of glass recycling, stating that glass does not break down in landfills. Door 2 Door is working with Mississippi educational institutions to make glass recycling more accessible to the citizens of the state.

To participate in the contest, individuals must bring their clean, empty glass containers to the event. Acceptable glass items include bottles, mason jars, beverage containers, and jelly jars, among others. However, stemware, auto glass, shattered glass, glass vases, and ceramics are not eligible for recycling. All containers should be rinsed and emptied, though labels may remain on them. Glass should also be sorted by color (clear, blue, green, brown, and yellow) to facilitate the sorting process.

Kendall McDonald, associate director of the UM sustainability office, emphasized that reducing glass waste begins with purchasing groceries in packaging that can be recycled by the city of Oxford. However, participating in events like the Egg Bowl Glass Recycling Drive provides a safe and ecologically sensible way to dispose of glass waste while supporting a local, family-owned Mississippi business.

Faith Young believes that individuals have a responsibility to recycle and leave the world in a better place than they found it. Participating in the glass recycling contest is an excellent way for students and community members to contribute to this cause. Who wouldn’t want their school to be the glass recycling champion?

Definitions:

– Glass recycling: the process of collecting and transforming glass waste into new materials or products.

– Landfill: a designated area where waste is deposited and buried.

– Packaging: the materials used to contain, protect, and transport goods.

Sources:

– The University of Mississippi Office of Sustainability

– Door 2 Door Recycling