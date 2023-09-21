Ultrathin Films Break Records in Hydrogen-Nitrogen Separation

Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) are a class of materials known for their nano-sized pores and record-breaking internal surface areas. These unique properties make them highly versatile for a range of applications, such as gas and petrochemical separation, DNA mimicry, hydrogen production, and water purification.

Among these applications, the separation of hydrogen and nitrogen holds particular significance for clean energy production, fuel cell efficiency, and various industrial processes. It also has environmental benefits that contribute to the advancement of sustainable technologies.

A team of researchers led by Professor Kumar Varoon Agrawal at EPFL’s School of Basic Sciences has now achieved a major breakthrough in the field. They have developed an ultrathin film made from zeolitic imidazolate frameworks (ZIFs) that demonstrates exceptional hydrogen-nitrogen separation capabilities. ZIFs are a type of MOF that have gained attention for their potential in molecular separations and sensing applications.

To create the films, the researchers employed an innovative crystallization method that utilizes precise alignment of ultra-dilute precursor mixtures with a crystalline substrate. By carefully controlling precursor concentrations and interactions with the substrate, they were able to overcome a common problem in making thin films: out-of-plane growth.

The result is a two-dimensional (2D) ZIF film with an unprecedented thickness of just two nanometers, equivalent to one structural unit. This breakthrough far surpasses the conventional limit of 50 nanometers, enabling widespread use of these films. Additionally, the researchers showed the scalability of the process by fabricating films with areas of hundreds of square centimeters.

The unique configuration of the ZIF film, with a uniform array of hydrogen-sieving six-membered zinc-imidazolate coordination rings, allows for high hydrogen flux and selectivity. This makes the film highly promising for efficient gas-separation applications.

The development of these ultrathin films with exceptional hydrogen-nitrogen separation capabilities represents a significant advancement in the field of MOFs. The researchers’ findings, published in Nature Materials, have the potential to contribute to cleaner energy production and industrial processes.

Source: Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne

Citation: Ultrathin films achieve record hydrogen-nitrogen separation (2023, September 21) retrieved 21 September 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-09-ultrathin-hydrogen-nitrogen.html