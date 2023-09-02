Using Atomic Clocks to Investigate the Mysteries of the Universe

Scientists at the University of Sussex and the National Physical Laboratory in the UK are using atomic clocks to delve into some of the universe’s greatest mysteries. By analyzing the ticks of these incredibly precise clocks, researchers are searching for ultra-light particles that could be linked to dark matter. Dark matter is a mysterious substance that makes up an estimated 85% of all matter in the universe, but remains invisible to us because it does not interact with light or electromagnetic radiation.

Atomic clocks measure time using atoms that have two potential energy states. These clocks are so precise that they can detect the tiniest variations in atomic energy levels. According to the laws of physics, clocks should tick at a constant rate, but deviations from this expected behavior could indicate new physics beyond our current understanding of the universe. This could shed light on the nature of dark matter and help explain its properties, which do not fit within the Standard Model of particle physics.

Ultra-light particles that interact weakly with regular matter could behave as classical waves, providing small kicks to atomic particles. This, in turn, could lead to variations in fundamental constants of the universe, such as the fine-structure constant and the mass of the proton. Atomic clocks, with their exceptional precision, can detect these variations and potentially discover ultra-light dark matter. By comparing two clocks—one sensitive to changes in fundamental constants and the other less sensitive—scientists can derive limits on new physics beyond the Standard Model.

The application of atomic clocks to study dark matter and potentially even dark energy, which is driving the accelerated expansion of space, is an exciting development at the intersection of atomic physics and particle physics. While the clocks have not yet discovered new physics, the researchers have developed a new theoretical framework for probing generic new physics using clocks. These findings pave the way for further exploration into the mysteries of the universe.

