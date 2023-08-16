A distant star in the MACHO 80.7443.1718 star system has recently been discovered to emit tidal waves that are taller than our Sun. Astronomers have found that these tidal waves are 35 times the mass of the Sun, making the Sun’s increased activity seem insignificant in comparison.

MACHO 80.7443.1718 is a star system composed of two stars, with the larger star generating the ultra-hot tidal waves that rock the smaller star. The larger star in this system has a mass approximately 35 times that of our Sun. The waves generated by this star can reach an astounding height of 2.7 million miles (4.3 million kilometers), which is taller than three stacked Suns.

The brightness of the MACHO 80.7443.1718 star system fluctuates as its two stars orbit each other, creating a rhythmic pulsation similar to a heartbeat. Due to this characteristic, the star system has been nicknamed the “heartbeat star.” Unlike most stars that typically sit at 0.1 percent brightness, this star system’s brightness can reach up to 20 percent, providing an impressive display.

Researchers have compared the energy exchange between the two stars and the tidal waves to the way the moon influences ocean tides on Earth. The stronger the gravitational pull between the two stars, the larger the resulting tidal waves become.

Given the novelty of this discovery, scientists are now studying the phenomenon further to better understand why and how these tidal waves occur. The star system’s unique behavior has led researchers to give it the additional nickname of the “heartbreak star,” symbolizing the way the waves impact the star’s surface.

As scientists delve deeper into their investigation of heartbreak stars and tidal waves in outer space, it is important to remain sun-safe here on Earth. While an encounter with a wave three times the size of our Sun would undoubtedly be painful, it’s also essential to protect oneself from the more mundane but still unpleasant consequences of sunburn.