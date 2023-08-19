Ultra-Black Eels Camouflage to Lure Prey in Deep Sea

Eels in the deep sea have been found to independently evolve ultra-black pigmentation as a form of camouflage. This allows them to lure prey closer using their glowing tails before capturing them in their mouths. The research, which focused on eels belonging to the clade Anguilloidei, reveals that this tar-like pigmentation evolved multiple times in different eel species.

The study sheds light on the elusive behavior of deep-sea creatures, many of which have not been extensively studied. According to the researchers, our understanding of the deep ocean is limited due to the difficulty and expense associated with exploring this environment.

Deep-sea eels primarily live and hunt in the “Midnight Zone” of the ocean, which ranges from 3,300 to 13,100 feet (1,000 to 4,000 meters) below the surface. These eels have adapted to their dark surroundings, with the pelican eel having an incredibly stretchy mouth, potentially the most flexible in the animal kingdom.

To investigate further, the researchers examined the skin tissue of a pelican eel under a microscope and discovered jet-black pigmentation across their bodies. Similar pigmentation was also found in other deep-sea eel species, such as swallower eels and bobtail snipe eels.

It is believed that pelican eels use their bioluminescent tails to attract prey, such as crustaceans and squid. The ultra-black pigmentation absorbs the bioluminescent light, making the glowing tails appear as solitary, enticing targets in the darkness. Once the prey is in close proximity, the eels open their mouths, which can expand up to five times their normal size, and swallow the prey whole.

The ability to camouflage and lure prey effectively is crucial for survival in the deep sea, where visibility is extremely limited. Understanding the behavior and adaptations of deep-sea creatures contributes to our overall knowledge of these mysterious environments.