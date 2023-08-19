Ultra-Black Eels Evolve Camouflage for Hunting Prey in the Deep Sea

Researchers have discovered that ultra-black eels in the deep sea have independently evolved their camouflage as a hunting strategy to lure prey closer. This discovery was made by studying eels from the Anguilloidei clade, which includes various species of eels. The researchers found that the tar-like pigmentation on their bodies likely evolved multiple times in different lineages.

The deep sea is home to many mysterious creatures, and our knowledge of this habitat is limited. The study, published in the journal Environmental Biology of Fishes, sheds light on the behavior of these elusive deep-sea eels. The lead author of the study, Mike Ghedotti, emphasized the lack of understanding about the deep ocean and the challenges in studying these organisms.

Deep-sea eels primarily inhabit the “Midnight Zone,” a region between 3,300 to 13,100 feet below the surface where no sunlight reaches. The researchers examined the skin tissue of a pelican eel and observed unusual jet-black pigmentation. Further studies of other eel species revealed similar ultra-dark pigmentation in bathypelagic eels.

It is believed that pelican eels, known for their stretchy mouths, use their bioluminescent tails to attract and lure prey closer. The ultra-black pigmentation on their bodies helps camouflage the glowing tail tips, creating a captivating illusion for their potential victims. Once the prey is within reach, the eel’s mouth expands to swallow it whole.

The research provides insights into the hunting strategies of deep-sea eels and the adaptions they have undergone in their dark habitat. Understanding these creatures is challenging due to the difficulty and cost associated with studying the deep sea. The study highlights the need for further research to uncover the secrets of the largest habitat on Earth.