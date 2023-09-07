CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Witness the Launch of ULA Atlas V NROL-107

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 7, 2023
Witness the Launch of ULA Atlas V NROL-107

On September 9, 2023, at 08:51 AM, the ULA Atlas V NROL-107 will be launched from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Base. This exciting event will offer spectators a chance to witness the power and beauty of a rocket launch.

The visitor complex will open at 7:15 AM ET on September 9, 2023, for viewing of the Atlas V NROL-107 launch. Parking and ticketing will open at 7:00 AM ET. It is important to plan for increased traffic in and on Kennedy Space Center.

Launch Viewing

For those who wish to witness the launch up close, the LC-39 Observation Gantry offers a prime location. A ticket for the gantry is available for $49 in addition to the admission fee. From this vantage point, spectators will be able to see the rocket leave the launch pad. To reach the gantry, an Additional Launch Transportation Ticket (LTT) is required, in addition to a valid admission ticket. The gantry is situated approximately 2.3 miles/ 3.7 kilometers from the launch pad.

Buses will board at the engine-end of Saturn 1B rocket in the Rocket Garden at 7:15 AM. This package includes launch audio and communicator commentary, as well as a light snack and souvenir.

This launch event promises to be a memorable experience for all who attend. Witnessing a rocket launch firsthand is a testament to the incredible achievements of human exploration and technology. Don’t miss the opportunity to be a part of history!

Sources:
– ULA Atlas V NROL-107 Launch Details

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Science

Comet Nishimura Faces Heat and Solar Storms as it Approaches Earth

Sep 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Ancient Giant Unearthed: Portuguese Man Discovers Possible Largest Dinosaur Skeleton in Europe

Sep 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Early Ancestors of Humans Intentionally Made Spheres, New Study Suggests

Sep 7, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

Technology

Apple Shares Drop Amid Concerns Over China iPhone Curbs

Sep 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

AESOP Technology and SOAP Health Collaborate to Create Precision Patient Profiles

Sep 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

WoW Dragonflight Season Three: New Dungeons Unveiled for Mythic+ Dungeon Pool

Sep 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

The Role of Edge AI Hardware in Boosting Internet Services in LAMEA

Sep 7, 2023 0 Comments