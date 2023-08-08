Scientists Estimate Age of Hawaiian Submarine Volcano Eruptions

Scientists at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa have successfully estimated the ages of recent and older eruptions of the underwater Hawaiian volcano Kamaʻehuakanaloa. The volcano, located about 20 miles off the south coast of the Big Island, was renamed in 2021 by the Hawaiʻi Board of Geographic Names. The research, led by UH Earth scientists, revealed that Kamaʻehuakanaloa has erupted at least five times in the past 150 years. This information was published in the journal Geology.

Kamaʻehuakanaloa is notable as the only active and exposed pre-shield Hawaiian volcano. Unlike other Hawaiian volcanoes, which have their early volcanic history covered by extensive lava flows during the shield stage, Kamaʻehuakanaloa’s growth and evolution are visible. The researchers used a different approach to determine the ages of older eruptions at Kamaʻehuakanaloa, as seismometers can only detect ongoing active eruptions of submarine volcanoes. They used a mass spectrometer to measure the isotope radium-226 in lava samples taken from the seafloor. Radium-226 naturally decays at a predictable rate, allowing the scientists to infer the approximate time since the lava erupted.

The study also revealed that lava chemistry at Kamaʻehuakanaloa varies over a timescale of 1,200 years, whereas lava chemistry at Kīlauea, its neighboring volcano, changes within a few years to decades. The researchers believe this difference is related to the position of the volcanoes over the Hawaiian hot spot. The findings provide independent confirmation of the idea that the center of a mantle plume rises faster than its margin.

The research team hopes to gain a better understanding of the growth and behavior of Hawaiian volcanoes from their early stages to their full maturity. This knowledge will contribute to understanding the underlying factors that control volcanic eruptions originating from the mantle plume beneath the Hawaiian hot spot.