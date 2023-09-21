Groundbreaking Research Reveals Similarities between Dinosaurs and Modern Birds

A recent study conducted by palaeontologists at University College Cork (UCC) has uncovered groundbreaking evidence on the evolution from dinosaurs to modern birds. Researchers discovered X-ray evidence of proteins in fossil feathers, indicating that modern-day feathers and those found in dinosaurs and early birds are more similar than previously believed.

Prior to this research, it was thought that ancient feathers had a different composition than those of present-day birds. However, the protein composition of modern feathers was found to be present in the fossils analyzed, suggesting that the chemistry of feathers originated much earlier than expected.

The study, published in Nature Ecology and Evolution, was led by palaeontologists Dr Tiffany Slater and Prof. Maria McNamara of UCC, along with scientists from Linyi University in China and the Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Lightsource in the United States. Researchers examined feathers from the dinosaur Sinornithosaurus and the early bird Confuciusornis, both from China, as well as a 50-million-year-old feather from America.

In order to interpret the chemical signals preserved in the fossil feathers, the research team conducted experiments to understand how proteins break down during the fossilization process. They developed a new method utilizing X-rays and infrared light to detect traces of ancient feather proteins.

Dr Slater explained that previous tests on dinosaur feathers revealed mostly alpha-proteins, while modern bird feathers are rich in beta-proteins that strengthen feathers for flight. The team’s experiments were able to explain this difference as the result of protein degradation during fossilization. Some fossil feathers preserved traces of the original beta-proteins, while others were damaged and provided a false narrative about feather evolution.

The discovery of new similarities between dinosaurs and birds is exciting for researchers. Additionally, this research addresses the long-standing question of whether feather proteins can preserve in fossils. Prof. McNamara explained that traces of ancient biomolecules can indeed survive for millions of years, but the fossil record cannot be interpreted literally due to the various transformations fossils undergo. The development of new tools to understand fossilization processes will provide valuable insights into the evolution of important tissues and their biomolecules.

