Texas Drought Reveals Rare Dinosaur Tracks

Texas has been suffering from severe drought conditions for several years now, but the extreme weather has brought to light a remarkable discovery. Millions of years of dinosaur tracks have been uncovered underneath the water and mud of the Paluxy River, thanks to the scorching temperatures.

The tracks, estimated to be around 110 million years old, were found at the Dinosaur Valley State Park’s Ball Room and Denio sites in Glen Rose, Texas. Experts believe that the tracks belong to two different dinosaur species. The three-toed tracks are likely from a large meat-eating dinosaur called Acrocanthosaurus, while the tracks that resemble those of an elephant were probably made by the long-necked Sauroposeidon.

Acrocanthosaurus, a fearsome carnivore, could grow up to 39 feet in length, living during the Early Cretaceous period. Sauroposeidon, on the other hand, was a giant plant-eater, possibly reaching lengths of 110 feet and towering up to 60 feet in height. However, these estimates are based on incomplete fossils.

One of the tracks, known as the “Lone Ranger Track,” is believed to be the longest track ever found. With the return of rain, these tracks will once again be underwater, so researchers have been working diligently to gather as much data as possible. Casts of the prints have been made for an ongoing mapping project.

Paul Baker, retail manager at the Friends of Dinosaur Valley State Park, explained that this discovery is unusual due to the consecutive years of high temperatures and drought conditions. It has given scientists a unique opportunity to uncover and study these ancient footprints.

