Double Feature: Pair of Supermoons in August

The month of August will bring a celestial treat for sky gazers – a double feature of supermoons. The first supermoon will occur on Tuesday evening when the full moon rises in the southeast. It will appear slightly brighter and bigger than usual because it will be closer to Earth, just 222,159 miles away. The second supermoon will be on the night of August 30 and will be even closer, only 222,043 miles distant.

What makes the second supermoon special is that it will be a blue moon. A blue moon is defined as the second full moon in the same month. According to retired NASA astrophysicist Fred Espenak, this phenomenon is a rare occurrence, with the last time it happened in 2018. It won’t happen again until 2037.

Italian astronomer Gianluca Masi, founder of the Virtual Telescope Project, will provide a live webcast of Tuesday evening’s supermoon as it rises over the Coliseum in Rome. Masi expressed his plans to capture the beauty of the supermoon and bring the emotion of the show to viewers.

Binoculars or backyard telescopes can enhance the viewing experience, allowing people to observe features such as lunar maria and rays emanating from lunar craters. These features are visible due to the closer proximity of the supermoon to Earth.

In addition to the supermoons in August, there was a previous supermoon in July and there will be one more in September. However, the two supermoons in August will be closer than the others.

Traditionally, the August full moon is known as the sturgeon moon due to the abundance of sturgeon fish in the Great Lakes during this time of year. So, take advantage of the warm summer nights and enjoy the double feature of supermoons in August to explore and appreciate the beauty of the night sky.