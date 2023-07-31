The Moon is Set to Shine Extra Bright: Supermoons in August 2023

In August 2023, two supermoons will grace the skies, offering a visually stunning display. The first supermoon, known as the sturgeon supermoon, will be visible on Tuesday, followed by a rare blue supermoon at the end of the month.

A supermoon, scientifically called a perigean full moon, occurs when the moon is full during its closest orbits to Earth. This proximity makes the moon appear up to 8% bigger and 16% brighter than a typical full moon. The last supermoon took place on July 3, and the next one will occur in August.

The sturgeon supermoon gets its name from Native American tribes who noticed that the largest sturgeon in the Great Lakes were most easily caught during this time of the summer. It is also referred to as the green corn moon, grain moon, flying up moon, harvest moon, ricing moon, black cherries moon, and the mountain shadow moon. This breathtaking sight will reach peak illumination at 2:32 p.m. ET. To catch a glimpse of the sturgeon moon, simply look towards the southeast after sunset.

The second supermoon in August, known as the blue supermoon, is a rare phenomenon. The term “blue moon” refers to two different circumstances: either a second full moon in a single calendar month or the third of four full moons in an astrological season. While blue moons occur every two-and-a-half years, blue supermoons are even rarer. The last one appeared in December 2009, and the next one won’t be seen until August 2032. This year’s blue supermoon will reach its peak at 9:36 p.m. ET on August 30. To determine visibility in your area, you can use the moonrise calculator provided by the Farmer’s Almanac.

The August supermoon will be the biggest and brightest of 2023, as it will be exceptionally close to Earth, at a distance of 222,043 miles, approximately 17,000 miles closer than average. So don’t miss the opportunity to witness this extraordinary celestial event.