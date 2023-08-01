The Buck Moon: A Thunderous Presence in the Summer Skies

The previous full moon, which occurred on July 3, was widely regarded as a supermoon, according to NASA. This particular full moon is known by different names, depending on the cultural references associated with it. The Algonquin tribes refer to it as the Buck Moon, while others call it the Thunder Moon.

The Buck Moon derives its name from the Algonquin tribes who named it so in reference to the period when male deer (bucks) begin growing their antlers. This magnificent celestial event coincides with the summer season and is a sight to behold.

Another name for this full moon is the Thunder Moon. This name is derived from the fact that thunderstorms often develop during the summer months. The thunderous presence of these storms adds a dramatic element to the night sky when the Buck Moon is visible.

Supermoons occur when the moon is at its closest point to Earth in its orbit, known as perigee. While the previous full moon had this attribute, it is worth noting that not all full moons qualify as supermoons. The term “supermoon” refers to a full moon that appears larger and brighter than usual due to its proximity to Earth.

The Buck Moon, or the Thunder Moon, is a captivating celestial event that adds charm to the summer nights. Whether you are gazing at its brilliance or appreciating the mystical folklore associated with it, this full moon is a reminder of the beauty that lies above us.

So mark your calendars for the next opportunity to witness the Buck Moon, and embrace the wonder and awe that Nature presents us with in the form of this breathtaking lunar display.