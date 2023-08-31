Ransomware Attack Shuts Down Telescopes, Highlighting the Cost of Cybersecurity

Researchers at the US National Science Foundation (NSF) recently detected a cybersecurity incident that led to the shutdown of several telescopes. The Gemini North and Gemini South telescopes in Hawaii and smaller telescopes on the Cerro Tololo mountains in Chile are currently offline due to precautionary measures. It is unclear when these telescopes will be back in operation.

The cybersecurity incident was discovered by the IT staff at the NSF’s NOIRLab on August 1. Prompted by suspicious activity in their computer systems, the decision was made to shut down the 8.1-meter diameter optical infrared telescopes on Hawaii’s Maunakea.

While the Chilean twin telescope was already undergoing maintenance and required minimal action, it is not known what risks the telescopes themselves might have faced. This incident serves as a reminder that scientific research facilities, especially astronomical ones, require substantial funding to ensure their security.

The ongoing shutdown of these telescopes has serious consequences for the scientific community. In addition to the financial implications, there is also the loss of valuable data. Astronomical studies often require precise timing, and disruptions like these can ruin entire research projects if critical observation windows are missed.

This incident is one of the first ransomware breaches on a science research facility, but it is not the first attack on astronomical facilities. In 2022, hackers targeted the Atacama Large Millimeter Array Observatory in Chile, resulting in months of shutdown and significant financial losses. Attacks on scientific infrastructure are becoming more sophisticated as research projects expand in scale and complexity.

The recent NOIRLab incident’s motivation is still unknown, and it is possible that the attacker may not even be aware that they targeted an observatory. Strengthening cybersecurity measures and allocating more funding to protect scientific information technology systems will be essential as attacks increase in sophistication.

Source: Science Magazine (Celina Zhao and Tanvi Dutta Gupta)