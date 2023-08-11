Scientists Discover Two New Species of Living Moles in Turkey

Researchers in Turkey have made an incredible discovery – two new species of living moles that they believe have been hiding away for approximately 3 million years. Unlike most discoveries of this nature, these newfound species are not fossilized but rather currently alive in their natural habitat.

The newly discovered moles have been named Talpa hakkariensis and Talpa davidiana tatvanensis. They have the remarkable ability to survive in the harsh temperature extremes of Turkey, enduring temperatures ranging from 50°C (122°F) in the summer to heavy snowfall in the winter.

According to David Bilton, a Professor of Aquatic Biology at the University of Plymouth, it is extremely rare to come across new species of mammals nowadays. While there are approximately 6,500 identified mammal species worldwide, beetles have a staggering 400,000 known species, with an estimated 1-2 million more yet to be discovered.

These two new mole species bring the total number of Eurasian mole species from 16 to 18, with the majority of them found in Anatolia, making it a global hotspot of diversity for the Talpa genus. Both new species are distinct in their appearance and genetic makeup when compared to previously known species. By examining DNA, morphology, skull, and teeth structure, the researchers were able to identify these differences.

Although the new moles may appear similar to other species at first glance, Professor Bilton explains that their evolutionary options are limited due to their subterranean lifestyle.

The mole species Talpa hakkariensis was named after the Hakkari region of Turkey, where it was discovered. It is now recognized as one of the largest moles in the Talpa genus, as well as the largest mole species in Anatolia.

Talpa davidiana tatvanensis, on the other hand, is a subspecies of Talpa davidiana, commonly known as Père David’s mole, which was first identified in 1884. Professor Bilton believes that further investigations will lead to the discovery of more mole species in this region, emphasizing the need for conservation efforts.

This groundbreaking research was published in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society.